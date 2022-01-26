what will be the biggest hits of 2022?

2022 promises to be a rather fun year from a cinematic point of view: barring accidents due to the pandemic still in progress, the year that has just begun should bring some film with guaranteed success. But what are, on paper, the candidates for the top 10 in box office?

Let’s start from The Batman: the longest film ever about the Dark Knight will debut next March 4th and can already boast the hype of great occasions, both for the fame of the character and for a cast of the highest level; again from a DC perspective, let’s think about The Flash, the film that will bring back to the big screen, in addition to the hero of Ezra Miller, also the Batman of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

We close the DC chapter with Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, which will bring back on stage one of the most appreciated characters by the public, Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry: beware, however, the antipathy of the fans for an Amber Heard never too much loved because of her private affairs! Disney, of course, also plans to have its say: Lightyear seems like an empty goal in that sense, but we’ll see how the production decides to distribute the film with Chris Evans.

Fireworks also at Marvel: the MCU has in store three big shots with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but also the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) by Sony seems not to want to discount! We close with a film that carries the weight of a very heavy inheritance: we are talking about Avatar 2, called to bear the weight of expectations after a predecessor who, now more than a decade ago, wrote the history of science fiction cinema.

And you, which of these films are you waiting with the most trepidation? Do you believe that all the securities in question will live up to expectations or fear disappointment? Let us know in the comments! One thing is certain: this 2022 will be a year that is anything but boring.