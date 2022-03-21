What will be the future of Aaron Judge in the Yankees?

A report revealed that Puerto Rican Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the Twins. Kris Bryant signed with the Rockies and Freddie Freeman is a Dodger now – back in his hometown of Southern California. There are still several free agents available, of course. But suddenly, the big story of the spring — between now and Opening Day — is about a man who wears the number 99 on his back and could be on the free market at the end of this season if he doesn’t agree to a contract extension. Is about Aaron Judge.