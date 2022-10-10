What will be the iconic hairstyle for this winter?

Do you remember Winona Ryder’s iconic hairstyle? You should because its pixie bob that it displayed in the 90s will be THE trend for fall-winter 2022.

Retro hairstyles are flooding the Internet and its networks, and as a result, demands in hair salons are exploding. This fall, it’s back to the 90s, with the Farah Fawcett blow-dry trend and – our favourite! – that of pixie bob à la Winona Ryder.

Flashback – The actress (now known for her role in the fantasy series Stranger Things) became famous at the end of the 1990s thanks in particular to its daring short cut, full of volume. A skilful “styled-disheveled” effect that requires a little more styling work than one might imagine.

An important haircut that has the power to change your whole face (and your attitude! #selfconfidence+++).

WINONA RYDER AND HER ICONIC SHORT CUT

Winona Ryder is back. Thanks to his role in the hit series Stranger Thingsthe younger generation is discovering the impact the actress had on the world of film and fashion in the 1990s. Her tomboyish style is once again making waves, as are her short haircuts.

Since then, the hashtag #winonaryderhair has reached over 1 million views on TikTok and more and more users are sharing their hair transformations inspired by the actress.

Although the actress has made the haircut more popular than ever, the hairdressers of The Hair Bros point out that hairdressing has been around for much longer. “There’s a reason this cut has been around for so long and is such an iconic look. Worn by some of the biggest it-girls 60s like Mia Farrow, and during the 90s by women like Amber Valletta, Nia Long and Winona Ryder, or by today’s muses like Zoë Kravitz and Michelle Williams. It’s not as simple as cutting your hair short, it’s the little nuances that make this look awesome,” the London salon said on Instagram. pixie bob continues to be in fashion and there are a thousand and one ways to wear it.

From Halsey and Miley Cyrus’ voluminous twist to Charlize Theron’s layered cut, this is how stars are embracing the trend.

WHAT TO ASK YOUR HAIRDRESSER?

This hairstyle requires expert hands and a keen eye as a stylist. The good news is that there are several variations of this hairstyle depending on your style, hair type and face shape. Ask your hairstylist for a “90s-style casual short bob” with a layered cut to avoid a too strict result.

If you want to feminize your look more, leave your lengths and go for curtain bangs with the outer strands touching the cheekbones. For those who are ready to take the plunge and operate a total transformation, prefer a more degraded cut and shortened at the level of the neck.

THE RIGHT PRODUCTS FOR HAIR STYLING

Layered cuts are easier to style. Use a hair mousse or volumizing spray at the roots for a slightly wild, disheveled look or create a smoother effect with a rinse-out product and a straightener.

BUY THIS PRODUCT

BUY THIS PRODUCT

READ ALSO

Dental rhinestones: the trend of the 2000s that we see everywhere on the networks

5 tips to make our hair grow faster

In the shower: the 5-second technique for shiny hair