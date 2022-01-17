what will be the next games to leave the catalog?

A leak from the Asian Xbox Store seems to reveal in advance i upcoming games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog in February and subsequent months, although there are still no direct confirmations from Microsoft.

According to reports we find that Dragon Quest Builders 2 will drop the catalog on May 1st while Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster will no longer be available from May 16th while on February 16th it will be the turn of Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age. Final Fantasy XIII will leave us on September 1st, while XIII-2 will leave the lineup on December 1st.

Octopath Traveler will remain available until the end of March while Scarlet Nexus appears to be longer and the deadline is set for January 1, 2023. The 1st of February will be the turn of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 while the 1st of April will be released from the Yakuza 6 catalog while Yakuza 7 will remain available until the 16th of June.

These are dates that cannot be confirmed at the moment and although the source is the Microsoft Store it is not excluded that the info is incorrect or that some dates may be simple placeholders, after all the Redmond house is not used to announce the games that will come out of the Xbox Game Pass lineup so far in advance. for console, Cloud and PC.