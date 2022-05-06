What will be the next UCM series on Disney Plus?

Without a doubt, the end of Moon Knight It took everyone by surprise, as it introduced new characters and left the door open for future crossovers between the protagonist and other properties of Marvel.

Best of all, fans won’t have to wait long for the next series of MarvelWell, this new installment will arrive in less than a month on the Disney Plus platform.

What will be the next Marvel series in the UCM?

Ms. Marvel, based on the comic book character of the same name, will be the next series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The main character of the series will be Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl who idolizes superheroes, especially Captain Marvel (played in the movies by Brie Larson).

The plot follows the girl’s day-to-day life at school as she discovers how to use her new powers for good. It is still unknown if other characters related to Ms. Marvel (such as Carol Danvers or Photon) will appear in the series, or if any of the other MCU heroes will have a cameo.

It should be noted that this will be the first leading role of Iman Vellani, the actress who plays Kamala. Additionally, Ms. Marvel will be the first Muslim superhero since the MCU began, so her arrival represents a victory for the representation of different faiths in Disney franchises.

Ms. Marvel, the next MCU series, will premiere on June 8, 2022.

What will come after Ms. Marvel?