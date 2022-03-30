What will be the remake of The Shining starring Ben Stiller

Stephen King’s work became widely popular thanks to Stanley Kubrick in the 1980s. Now, it will return in the hands of an actor who is popularly associated with the world of comedy.

Although for many ben stiller is synonymous with comedy and not so much with drama, in his career steps can be found through productions far removed from humor, such as The secret Life of Walter Mittyand even more so in Greenberg. Now, the actor who gave us Greg Focker prepares to be the main face of a horror masterpiece like the one he wrote Stephen King in 1977 and that later became popular in the cinema.

ben stiller will be in charge of a new adaptation of The glowwhich hit the big screen with Stanley Kubrick as director and Jack Nicholson as the protagonist, and which later became one of the many pieces of pop culture that were parodied by The Simpson. This time, however, there will be a radical change from the first adaptation: it will not be for the cinema.

the actor of My girlfriend Polly will direct a theatrical adaptation of The glow which will be led by Ivo van Hove (west side story), hyphenated by simon stephens. It is a project that had been in the making for several years and was born in 2017, but had to be interrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the closure of the rooms. Now that the theater resumed its activity, it revived this production.

Work and rehearsals will begin in October of this year, with the idea that the adaptation of The glow see the light in January 2023. Initially, it will be released in London’s West Endbut it is expected that it will have its passage through Broadway in New York. For Stiller will be a new arrival at the theater after passing through The house of blue leaves in 2011, where he shared the stage with figures such as Eddie Falco (The Sopranos) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The 8 most hated).

The other actor who was also Jack Torrance

In addition to ben stillerwhich will add to what you already did Jack Nicholson more than four decades ago, there was another actor who was proud to have been chosen to give life to the popular Jack Torrancein charge of caring The Overlook Hotel. Is about Henry Thomasthe interpreter who rose to fame at the hands of ET the alienwho became a fetish actor for mike flanagan. The director chose it to include the nod to The glow in the sequel doctor sleeping which premiered in 2019 with Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson as protagonists.