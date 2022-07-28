What will be the role of Harry Shum Jr? What will happen in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy? Where to see?

The ABC production announced the arrival of a new member to the team of doctors. Find out the details below.

Gray Sloan Memorial will receive a well-known television face in its new season of Grey’s Anatomysince the actor of glee Y ShadowhuntersHarry Shum Jr. will join the series with a new character who will be part of the resident team.

The season 18 finale of the ABC series showed a big problem for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the team, when they had to undergo an evaluation to see if they can maintain their educational program for surgeons in which residents and surgical interns participate.

The episode showed how chaos took over the hospital, since all the doctors separately went through personal crises that put their careers and their future in the place at risk, culminating in a complex news story for Meredith.

ATTENTION! SPOILERS AHEAD. IF YOU ARE STILL NOT UP TO DATE WITH THE LAST SEASON OF GREY’S ANATOMY, WE RECOMMEND YOU NOT TO READ ON.

Chapter 400 of the series showed how a large part of the team resigned from the hospital. For your part Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Rivers)had to flee the city with their children, after Bailey (Chandra Wilson) He revealed to them that he learned that the head of trauma helped ex-soldiers end their lives in an assisted manner, a fact that he has to denounce so as not to jeopardize the credibility of the hospital. However, he gave them time to escape.

The chapter showed the return of two of the most beloved characters in history: Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew), who returned to Seattle to help save the resident program that will be reviewed for continuity.

But that’s not all, since in the final minutes Bailey tells Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) that she is resigning, therefore, she is the new head of the hospital.

What role will Harry Shum Jr. have on Grey’s Anatomy?

The remembered actor of Glee will be Daniel “Blue” Kwana witty, impatient and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to the extreme, naturally gifted and used to winning at everything”according to the official description of the ABC character.

“A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he has a lot to prove,” he says.