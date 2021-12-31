What will change for Italy with the government bonds that will pass from the ECB to the ESM

The Macron-Draghi initiative, the European project, the new role of the ESM and the (positive?) Consequences for Italy. Giuseppe Liturri’s analysis

It had been in the air for a few weeks now that in the offices of the Mes in Luxembourg they were warming up the engines to finally assume (for them) the role of protagonists in the management of the public debt of the Eurozone countries.

After the release of Mario Draghi and Emanuel Macron in the Financial Times on 23 December (taken from Corriere della Sera) and commented here, we are now almost certain: the Mes is about to enter the field heavily and Italy is overwhelmingly a candidate to take on the role of main customer.

The two leaders, in their speech in the London newspaper, refer to a “proposal worthy of in-depth discussion “, that is, a study drawn up by their economic advisers Francesco Giavazzi and Charles-Henri Weymuller and two other young economists. The main message of this document was then taken up in the daily Domani by the economists Franco Bruni and Stefano Micossi and, if possible, their reading is even more worrying for our country, compared to the original and very technical document drawn up by Giavazzi and Weymuller.

There are six crucial points in the intervention of Bruni and Micossi:

The ECB will not be able to hold forever the public bonds purchased after March 2020 in order to meet the financial needs of the States to face the economic crisis caused by the containment measures of the pandemic. “It will have to gradually get rid of it.” As of November 30, the ECB / Bank of Italy held 679 billion of Italian securities, 29% of the public debt consisting of securities. By 31 March 2022, this sum should rise to around 720 billion, of which 350 billion purchased starting from March 2020. According to them “Our reading of the Treaty on the functioning of the EU (articles 123 and 125) is that the ESCB (ECB / Bank of Italy, nda) of those bonds will have to find a way to get rid of them, otherwise its action would conflict with the Treaty because it would consist of fiscal policy.“.

Who to entrust the titles to? At the MES “looking for a mission“. It would buy the securities gradually in five annual installments, which “legally and technically possible“.

Under what conditions? Respecting “eligibility criteria“(In Italian it would be” eligibility / eligibility criteria “, but unfortunately the destruction of the Italian language by those who confuse Italian with English continues unstoppable). That is, for “countries not in compliance with the Stability Pact“(See item” I “as Italy), after signing a”memorandum of understanding with specific economic policy commitments monitored by the Mes“. In other words, the macroeconomic adjustment program whose effects are infamous in Athens and Lisbon.

Where would the MES get the money? By issuing guaranteed Eurobonds on its own capital. Too bad, however, that they fail to add that at the moment there are still 624 billion subscribed and not paid and, if necessary, Italy will have to promptly honor its commitment by paying around 110 billion. To extol the virtues of relentless tax collector of the ESM, the authors do not even have the tact to spare us the memory that “Even in the restructuring of Greece’s debt, the entire cost was passed on to the country, without losses either for the ESM or for the provisional bailout fund that preceded its creation“. A merciless tormentor.

Why is the ECB looking forward to getting rid of that debt it was forced to buy starting in March 2020, otherwise the eurozone would have jumped? Because “it would free the management of the ECB’s monetary policy from the need not to destabilize the public debt of the most indebted countries“. In fact, today the ECB has its hands partially tied because the “raw material”With which he works are mainly government bonds, whose markets are substantially drugged and dominated by his presence. If this were to change, the markets could react very nervously. By entrusting everything to the MES, any disturbances on the markets would be faced by Klaus Regling and his men.

In closing, the pearl. What would it change for the states? Unfortunately, the Member States would lose the substantial flow of dividends that central banks are able to pay out thanks to the interests of the securities held in their portfolio, thus making the cost of those securities essentially zero for the public budget. With the MES as creditor, interest on BTPs will be paid without return flows, but the authors liquidate as “limited”The additional charge.

In conclusion, by the explicit and candid admission of the two economists, the period in which the ECB forced the Treaties is about to end and the straitjacket around Italy is also about to close.

Best wishes and happy 2022!