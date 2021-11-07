what will change from 2022

For bonus 110 and other building bonuses, here is the summary. That is, everything that has changed. Indeed, and to be precise, what will change in the transition from 2021 to 2022 in line with the contents of the Stability Law. And in order to avoid making mistakes that, in the extreme case, could bar the doors in accessing tax deductions for housework in 2022. As reported in this article.

In detail, as regards the bonus 110 and the other building bonuses, it must be said that all the main tax deductions related to construction have been extended. But in some cases there have been structural changes. Both as regards the access criteria. Both for what concerns the rates. In particular, the most important changes are related to the 110% superbonus. And also to the bonus facades.

Bonus 110 and other building bonuses, summary: everything that changed from 2021 to 2022 in order not to make mistakes

In detail, from the 110 bonus and through to the other building bonuses, from next year the bonus facades it is confirmed. But the tax deduction on the costs incurred will drop to 60%. Compared to the current 90% foreseen by the face bonus up to 31 December 2021.

Confirmed for 2022, and until 2024, also the seismabonus, the eco-bonus, the restructuring bonus and the furniture bonus. But for the latter, as provided for in the Stability Law, the cost incurred and deductible is set for 2022 at a maximum of 5,000 euros. Find the extension for next year, too, as well the green bonus.

How the 110% super bonus changes from next year and until 2025

Super extension as well for the 110% super bonus. Right between bonus 110 and other confirmed building bonuses.

But beware of structural changes. As for the whole of 2022, the measure has also been extended to single-family houses. Limited to the first houses and the respect of a income ceiling.

Then, from 2023, 100% superbonus allowed only for condominiums with the rate that from 2024 will drop to 70%. And then to 65% in 2025. So, between the 110 bonus and other building bonuses, the changes made in the maneuver of the Italian government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi there are so many.