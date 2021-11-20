what will change? Here are all the details

There is no room in technology for obsolete things. And it is in this direction that Tim’s decision to turn off the 3G network goes. Here’s what will change.

Those who know technology know that practically everything has a deadline. Quite often we have heard of planned obsolescence. This is intended to already set the expiration date of the subject’s cycle. In this case, however, the speech is slightly different since we are talking about a TIM network.

Technological transformations go very fast. In the connection sector we have seen the entrance of the 5G. Slowly, slowly we are witnessing this change. We also think about the frequency change of digital terrestrial. All things that want to bring an improvement to the user experience. The turning point of 5G seems to have marked the end of the net 3G.

Tim’s decision, and even before Vodafone, should not come as a surprise. Of course, the decision is also about Kena Mobile which is headed by Tim. The gradual shutdown of the 3G network will lead to a strengthening of the performance of 4G and 5G networks. This is because all resources will be concentrated on the latter. Let’s see together what will change for the customers.

Tim, shutdown of the 3G network: this is what will change

Despite the advancement of technologies, many users still have to deal with Tim’s 3G network. As reported by the site upgo.news, customers will be able to continue calling and texting over the network 2G. Which will inevitably bring gods slowdowns on navigation. The progressive shutdown will start at April 2022.

The same goes for those who have the 4G network but are not enabled for the voice service on the network. You will be able to use the 2G network without any particular problems. While they will be able to surf safely with the 4G network. With one detail, it will not be possible to guarantee the navigation while on a voice call (Times).

The same fate also affects the customers of Kena Mobile. Both managers advise customers to replace devices that are too old. So as to change them with those that support the new technologies. This shouldn’t be a problem as there are also low-priced products.