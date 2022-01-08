what will change in the coming months

Starting from 2023, the Rai license fee will be separated from the electricity bill only to be billed separately. A return to the old system.

It is no mystery that the Rai Fee is the most detested tax by Italians. Despite the small amount, the idea of ​​having to pay for a potentially non-usable service continues to convince almost anyone. In recent years, that is, starting with the reform introduced by the then Prime Minister Renzi, attempts have been made to mitigate its impact, inserting it into the electricity bill and, therefore, making the payment “invisible”. Or in any case without the burden of having to make a further payment. An idea that only partially worked. In fact, most taxpayers welcomed the idea of ​​consolidating the obligation to pay, even if spun off several times for a total of 90 euros per year.

In this way, in fact, it was taken for granted that each family unit had at least one television on which to benefit from the national television service. Forcing those who did not fall into the category of prove that they are actually free of such devices. Today, however, this logic seems even more antiquated since, even if you do not own the television (therefore you do not pay the Rai license fee), the same services can be enjoyed through other devices. This is why, in recent months, the hypothesis was put forward of extending the obligation to mobile devices as well, as is already the case in other countries.

The decision to include the RAI license fee in the electricity bill clearly also had another purpose: to fight tax evaders. The one on TV, in fact, is a tax in all respects and not paying it would lead to an evasion practice. However, the very choice of the Government made Europe turn up its nose, already in its time, also. Also in the wake of this dispute, as early as 2023 the Rai license fee will be separated from the bill, becoming a separate tax again. With all the exemptions provided for by the case. In practice, for those who continue to pay it, the invoice that will be delivered directly containing the amount of the fee must be honored. A solution that the European Commission has suggested to Italy simply by putting into question the possible blocking of funds from the NRP.

The separate billing, moreover, will restore the order also on the regularity of the payment. This is because a private company would normally not be able to collect a state tax that is not related to the energy sector. And since the government has decided to crack down on tax evasion, increased controls should be discouragingand those who wish to exempt themselves from payment without having the right to exemption. As for the extension of the tax to mobile devices, the proposal was not followed up, ending well before 2022. In essence, nothing will change. If anything, we must remember that, on the calendar, there will be an extra bulletin again.