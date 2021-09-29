what will Chris Pratt think?

Who saw Guardians of the Galaxy and the last two episodes of Avengers, knows the character of Star-Lord: a half-terrestrial, half-alien child kidnapped by space pirates and member of a ramshackle team of space heroes and heroines. Braggart, cheeky and even a bit of a womanizer, he will fall in love with the alien Gamora. Engagement that does not exalt the latter’s sister, Nebula, precisely because of its slightly too superficial character. Well, who loved this character – played on the big screen by Chris Pratt – and also reads the comics of the Marvel, he will find out that Star-Lord is bisexual.

Star-Lord’s bisexuality in the comic Guardians of the galaxy

«Not less than a couple of weeks ago» reports Cinematographe.it, «it came out in America number 9 in the comic series dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy. The story centers on Star-Lord and his adventures in another dimension, which lead him to the city-state of Morinus. Here he is rescued by Aradia and Mors, a loving couple who initiates him to a love triangle“. The news would not cause much fanfare, were it not that Chris Pratt is part of one ultra-conservative church which discriminates against LGBT + people. Elliot Page had already pointed the finger at the actor, for «his affiliation with the Zoe Church, a cult association that would preach homophobic ideas among other things ”.

The ultra-conservative positions of Chris Pratt

Again, as Wired reports: «There are those who then cultivate a strong suspicion that Pratt has extremely conservative political beliefs: officially he has always declared that he does not recognize himself in any point of the political spectrum, but several of his impromptu statements […] they would even like it near Trump“. In short, even if the character played in the film saga were to “discover” bisexual, how would the actor react? All that remains is to wait and find out. Certainly karma had some fun, with the main protagonist de Guardians of the galaxy.