What will David Racero do with the Chamber’s armored vans?

The Historic Pact will have Roy Barreras and David Racero as presidents of the Senate and Chamber, respectively, from this July 20, when the Congress elected by Colombians last March 13 takes office.

After several hours of negotiation to achieve political agreements, the parties reached an agreement and the government party will have both dignities at the same time.

Racero confirmed that the legislative agenda of the elected president, Gustavo Petro, will be promoted and that messages of change will be sent from the dignitaries, which was supported at the polls by Colombians.

In this sense, the next president of the Chamber indicated that the corporation must improve its image before Colombians and that the only way to do it is by reducing the millionaire operating costs that have been questioned for years.

“Congressmen must set an example and not be ashamed, and that implies an in-depth review of the unnecessary expenses that the House of Representatives has. The Colombian people in unison are outraged by the privileges that congressmen have, while the majority of Colombians can live in poverty or scarcity.

He added that one of his first actions as president of the Chamber will be to review the contract for the armored vans for the representatives of the Chamber, because “The armored vans should be for social leaders who are threatened, murdered in the territories and not as personal Ubers used to run errands.”

Racero has always been critical of the millionaire expense that the Congress of the Republic must make in the rental of armored trucks and that is why he returned his security scheme and traveled for four years in his private car. According to the congressman, there are some cases where the necessary protection must be provided, but he is clear that not all legislators have an extraordinary level of risk.

Humvee – Photo: courtesy

“We also have to review cell phone costs, unnecessary costs. It is that the congressman should pay his own expenses, like any worker; we insist: we come to set an example and not shame”.

For more than a decade, Congress has resorted to the model of the leasing and, for each truck, about $15,000,000 per month is paid (including maintenance and spare parts). Security for four years, for 296 legislators, will have a total cost of $426,240,000,000, through the inter-administrative agreements that are signed annually with the National Protection Unit.

On several occasions there have been attempts to make changes to this issue of armored trucks, but no agreements have ever been reached. This announcement by Racero will undoubtedly generate great controversy, but several political sectors agree that it is an area in which costs can be saved for the Nation.

In the coming days, the new president of the House will announce what other measures he will adopt for this reduction in expenses that would be implemented in the House of Representatives.

A million! These are the figures of how much it costs to run the Congress in Colombia

In Colombia it has always been said that democracy is priceless, and although the phrase could be true, the expenses of the Legislature are quite high and the discussion of reducing the number of members is once again on the table.

Initiatives to reduce the size of Congress and others to lower salaries have been discussed on many occasions, but they have always foundered. The Historical Pact, a bench that will debut as a government party, promised in the campaign to reduce the privileges of congressmen. Will they comply?

For the new legislatures there are already several promises in the sense of reducing the benefits of congressmen to the maximum and cutting vacations to a maximum period of one month. In this scenario, on July 20, the new Congress of the Republic, which was elected at the polls on March 13, will be installed. There are 188 representatives to the Chamber and 108 senators, for a total of 296 congressmen, who will arrive at the National Capitol for the period 2022-2026.

The Senate and the House are autonomous, so each has its own resources, administrative direction, payroll and expenses. In 2022 alone, the budget of the two chambers exceeds 630,000 million pesos. But the doubt of many Colombians has always been, how much does the Congress of the Republic cost?

That is why in SEMANA a simple mathematical exercise was carried out to calculate the cost, based solely on the salaries of legislators, the rental of armored vans, air tickets and advisers from the Legislative Work Units (UTL). Although there are other expenses such as payroll for plant personnel, travel expenses for escorts, maintenance of own cars, public services and general repairs, these values ​​vary according to the needs of the Legislature.

Congressmen have life insurance, whose protection is 650 million pesos for total or partial disability; 150 million for funeral expenses and 650 million pesos for death.

SALARY OF CONGRESSES

The salary allocation of each congressman will be $34,418,000 without counting social benefits. This means that in the next four years, $489,010,944,000 must be disbursed to cover the salary of the 296 congressmen.

SOCIAL EVENTS

The protocol acts in which delegations from other countries are received, decorations organized by the congressmen themselves they are worth an estimated $300 million annually.

LEGISLATIVE WORK UNIT

Each congressman has a work team called UTL that can be made up of up to ten people. Their salaries range from 3 million pesos (three minimum wages) to 16 million (16 minimum wages). Each legislator, by law, receives 50 monthly minimum wages (approximately 50 million pesos) to distribute as he wishes. That item gives a total of $710,400,000,000 for four years.

LIFE INSURANCES

Since 2019, congressmen have been protected with life insurance that had an initial cost of $1,900,000,000. It is unknown if such protection will continue. If they decide to continue, in the next four years they will pay close to 3,000,000,000 pesos for that factor.

AIRLINE TICKETS

Although there is no exact value due to market variations, In four years, Congress would spend approximately $200,000,000 on airline tickets for senators and representatives. The only ones who do not have this benefit are those who were elected by the constituency of Bogotá. The others are entitled to eight monthly tickets so that they can attend sessions and later return to their place of origin. This type of contract is made, for example, with an amount of 50,000 million pesos that works like a bag and, if the resources run out, an addition is made.