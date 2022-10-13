What will Ethan Choi’s departure from Chicago Med look like? brian tee

The actor will leave the series during the first part of the eighth installment which is currently underway. Find out the details below.

Chicago Med revealed to his fans a sad and unexpected news after the departure of one of the most important characters in the NBC medical drama, Dr. Ethan Choy interpreted by brian teeafter eight seasons in the series.

This would not be the first time that the fiction created by dick wolf Y Matt Olmstead loses one of its original cast members. As fans will remember, Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVittowho play the nurse April Sexton and Dr. Natalie Manning they left the series in the sixth installment.

Why is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med?

The actor has been part of fiction since his debut in 2015, however, during the seventh installment he was absent a couple of chapters to film the Prime Video series “Expatsalongside Nicole Kidman, but returned in season eight.

In a statement delivered to Deadline, the actor noted: “Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been a great gift and blessing”Tee told the site.

“I will be eternally grateful to our fans and my colleagues, both in front of and behind the camera, as I embark on a new journey. I will forever be indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC and Universal Television for casting me.”

What will Ethan’s farewell to Chicago Med be like?

Although the actor revealed that it will happen with his character, he did advance that his exit is suitable for Ethan and that “The fans are going to love it.” Tee said. “It will bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that Episode 9 is going to be amazing”.

This season, not only will Ethan leave fiction, but also Guy Lockard, who played the emergency room pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, a character who ended his time on the series in the eighth season, and Kristen Hager, also known as Dr. Stevie Hammer, who was fired in the middle of season 7.