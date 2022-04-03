What will Fenafuth do with the silver? FIFA will give a large amount of money to Honduras in the next four years for the development of football

2022-04-03

Hondurasdespite the fact that he will not attend the world championship Qatar 2022you will receive a good amount of money from the FIFAthis according to a document that the same entity turned to the affiliated Federations.

SEE MORE: Fenafuth apologizes for the failure to qualify for Qatar and leaves the future of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in suspense

Of course, the paper is explicit in explaining that the money will have to be used exclusively for the development of Honduran soccer, not for other purposes, such as operating or other expenses.

The amount that Honduran Football Federation will receive from FIFA It is 8 million dollars for the next four years, that is, two million for each year

“At the 72nd FIFA Congress, President Gianni Infantino announced that in the new FIFA Forward 3.0 program there will be a 25% increase in funds,” the document begins.