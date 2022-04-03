What will Fenafuth do with the silver? FIFA will give a large amount of money to Honduras in the next four years for the development of football
Hondurasdespite the fact that he will not attend the world championship Qatar 2022you will receive a good amount of money from the FIFAthis according to a document that the same entity turned to the affiliated Federations.
Of course, the paper is explicit in explaining that the money will have to be used exclusively for the development of Honduran soccer, not for other purposes, such as operating or other expenses.
The amount that Honduran Football Federation will receive from FIFA It is 8 million dollars for the next four years, that is, two million for each year
“At the 72nd FIFA Congress, President Gianni Infantino announced that in the new FIFA Forward 3.0 program there will be a 25% increase in funds,” the document begins.
“It means that each member of the Association will now receive around 8 million dollars in a period of four years. An increase in money (compared to 2016) will go to the football solidarity project that is under development,” FIFA announced.
In the local currency they are about 200 million lempiras that Phenafuth will have to invest in minor football in the next four years. So far from the local entity have not manifested the help obtained by FIFA.
UNFINISHED PROJECTS
In recent years the Phenafuth has announced that they will carry out several works to improve the fields of the minor leagues, such as the construction of a mini stadium in San Pedro Sula on the premises of Sergio Amayabut so far it has not been executed. The announcement was in March 2020.
The Federatives Jorge Jimenez and Gerardo Ramos were present at the sampedrano enclosure to inspect it, but, despite the economic injection of 500 thousand dollars by the FIFAthe best are not reflected.