What will ‘Godzilla vs Kong 2’ be about? First details and official synopsis released

After the first part came to us in 2021, the legendary fight between the giant gorilla and the Japanese amphibian creature, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is about to arrive.

Just last March, Warner Bros confirmed his plans to make a sequel to this film, whose franchise began to take shape just over eight years ago.

With the director adam wingard back to the head, Godzilla vs. Kong 2still without an official title, is already a reality and has an official synopsis.

This part promises to explore the origin of the monsters and their millenary connection with humanity, in addition to proposing another alliance between the legendary monsters, due to a new threat.

During the first film, the king of the primates and the main kaiju had to leave their disagreements behind and fight together for the Mechagodzilla to break out.

This is the official synopsis of the new film.

“This latest entry continues the explosive Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat lurking within our world, defying its own existence and ours.

The epic new film will delve into the stories of these titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as they uncover the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and bonded them to humanity forever. the study.

The sequel will feature again in the cast with Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry Y Kaylee Hottle. They will join Dan Stevens, Rachel House, Alex Ferns Y Fala Chen.

OFFICIAL: GODZILLA VS KONG 2 directed by Adam Wingard has started shooting. The cast will include Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House. #GodzillaVsKong #godzilla pic.twitter.com/CFjLoeOtJT — Cineverso.es (@CineversoASN) August 25, 2022

Godzilla vs Kong 2 began filming in July, while its premiere is scheduled for March 2024.