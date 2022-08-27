What will happen between Meredith and Nick in Grey’s Anatomy? When does season 19 premiere in Latin America?

The new season of the ABC medical drama is coming to the screen soon, which will have big changes within the cast. Find out the details below.

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy It is already in production and will have great changes within its history, one of them is the limited participation of the protagonist of the series, Ellen Pompeo, who will be in 8 chapters only. However, it will not be the only one.

The new cycle will have a new group of residents, and will once again have the participation of Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard); Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver (although in season 18 Owen and Teddy ended up on the run with their children), Kelly McCreary (Maggie) and Anthony Hill (Winston); Catherine Scorsone (Amelia); Camilla Luddington (Jo); Chris Carmack (Link); and Jake Borelli (Schmitt).

After the events of the previous season, many fans wondered who would reprise their role in the new episodes.

Let us remember that the end of season 18 of the ABC series showed a big problem for MeredithEllen Pompeo) and the rest of the team, when they had to undergo an evaluation to see if they can maintain their educational program for surgeons in which residents and surgical interns participate.

The episode showed how chaos took over the hospital, as all the doctors separately went through personal crises that put their careers and their future in the place at risk, culminating in complex news for Meredith.

Which character will have limited participation in season 19?

Scott Speedman, who plays Nickthe couple of Meredithwent from being a regular series to a recurring one for season 19, because the actress will have a limited participation in the new installment.