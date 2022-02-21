What will happen in the next few days if bitcoin does not stabilize above USD 40 thousand?

As it happened this Friday, February 18, today Saturday the price of bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below 40 thousand dollars. And when it seemed that the cryptocurrency was recovering in the market in previous weeks, this bearish movement raises alarms about the possibility of visiting lower levels.

The reasons for this bitcoin fight for stay above the 40k mark it remains in line with the situation in other markets: both cryptocurrencies and indices and commodities are reacting negatively to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the insistence of the United States on a potential large-scale conflict.

The big question of the moment is if BTC will continue to fall to lower levels after having broken down the 40 thousand dollars. In principle, it seems that if the conflict escalates, the markets are ready to continue falling.

At the moment, at the time of writing this article, the price of the main cryptocurrency is below the mark. Bitcoin is, however, very close to recovering that floor, at just under $100 from that market value.

Bitcoin has lost $40,000 several times in the last few hours. Source: CoinMarketCap.

For trader and analyst Bob Loukas, the current situation sample how “bitcoin remains highly correlated to risky assets.” And with the traditional markets falling, BTC follows the same behavior. In fact, according to Kaiko records, bitcoin has been increasing its correlation with indices like Nasdaq and the S&P 500 since the end of last year.

Furthermore, he added, the cryptocurrency “remains in a confirmed downtrend” with a cycle trough “scheduled around March 24.” Loukas added that the path to the downside is “clear” and that the bulls (bullish market whales) “are the ones that have to change that.”

Next level, $37,000 per bitcoin?

The analyst and youtuber Juan Rodríguez, known on social media as @juanbiter sees a visit to $37,000 for the price of bitcoin on the horizon. This, in case there is a break of the 40 thousand to the downside.

For now, despite the fact that this price level has indeed been lost, the cryptocurrency has remained sideways in the market and there have been no major depreciations towards the next support that @juanbiter mentioned on his YouTube channel, Bitcoin and Crypto.

A much stronger support in the eyes of the analyst is between 30 and 37 thousand dollars, justly. This range is the average purchase price of some of the largest institutional factors, such as MicroStrategy, Tesla or Square.

Even around the 45% of bitcoins currently in circulation were purchased for over $30,000. This includes a lot of whales (addresses with at least a thousand BTC), so that level looks very solid for the foreseeable future.

Almost half of the BTC in circulation was bought over $30K. Source: Bitcoin and Cryptos/YouTube.

So far this year, not only bitcoin but the entire market of the main altcoins remains in the red, as we reviewed this week in CriptoNoticias.