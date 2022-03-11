What will happen on March 31 and when the green pass will be abolished in bars, restaurants, gyms and workplaces

Next week there will be the control room, then a Council of Ministers to approve the plan to end the restrictions against Covid. Let’s see when we will say goodbye to the green pass and in which activities.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The government is ready to make public the timetable for the end of restrictions. First, however, he must establish it in detail and for this reason the control room will meet at the beginning of next week, to give the green light to a plan to take us out of the Covid pandemic between now and the summer. The first key date, we know by now, is March 31st. In fact, in twenty days the state of emergency will expire. Which means goodbye to the colors of the Regions, to smart working, to the technical-scientific committee and to the structure of General Figliuolo. The government has announced that it will let the state of emergency expire and publish a plan, but that was nearly a month ago. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health is reflecting on the next steps to take, to find the right balance in emerging from the emergency.

After next week’s control room, the long-awaited should come reopening decree, with Minister Garavaglia who spoke of a closure of the text that could arrive as early as Tuesday. At that point, there would be just over two weeks to go until the state of emergency ends. That would be minimal considering Draghi had talked about eliminating uncertainty with some warning. In the regulatory intervention, among other things, the commissioner structure could be somehow “saved”, which at the moment manages almost entirely the vaccine supply chain against Covid.

In recent days, Undersecretary Costa spoke about a time schedule – always the same one that is also called a plan, program, calendar or roadmap – and gave some more details on the possible dates to be circled in red: on April 1st, the obligation of green passes should end in outdoor places, such as the external places of bars and restaurants, but also in all sports activities and hotels; May 1st is the other fundamental date – revealed the undersecretary – in which one could say goodbye to the green pass even indoors.

Covid Lombardia, bulletin of 10 March: today 5,813 cases and 25 deaths

However, there are two important issues to be resolved, activities aside. The first is the green pass at work, which is basic for the under 50s and strengthened for the over 50s. In short, those under the age of fifty can enter the workplace even with a negative swab, those with more cannot. Among the governing parties, the front of those who ask to adapt the rule downwards to all workers is growing: immediately eliminate – from 1 April – the reinforced green pass for over 50s. The rule was inserted together with (and to enforce) the vaccination obligation for over-50s, which in any case should remain in force by June 15. The second knot to be solved is that of indoor masks: the truth is that there are still no fixed dates (and not even hypothetical), also because Covid cases are rising and there are still tens of thousands a day.