What will happen to Amber Heard if Johnny Depp wins the defamation trial?

For a month, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been immersed in the judicial process in Fairfax (Virginia, United States) that will determine if the article that the interpreter wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 supposes a crime of defamation towards Depp. The actor sued Amber for the op-ed and is asking for $50 million in damages. Heard has countersued Depp and asks him for 100 million dollars for trying to damage his image with this legal process.





Amber Heard, in tears, declares that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle





the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean filed his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, claiming that her article harmed his reputation and career. The truth is that the actress did not name Depp in that article, but the actor’s lawyers defend that this column clearly accused the actor of domestic abuse and that this is defamation against the actor.



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will meet again on May 16

For her part, Amber Heard has denounced in the Fairfax court the domestic abuse she suffered from the actor during their marriage and has accused the actor of having assaulted her on several occasions. Depp has denied physically assaulting Heard, and has claimed that she was abusive in their relationship with her.





Now, a seven-jury court has to decide whether Heard, 36, smeared Johnny Depp, 58, in his Washington Post article or not. The same jury will also decide Amber Heard’s counterclaim and determine whether there are damages in both cases. In principle, both parties have until May 27 to present their versions and then the jury will deliberate on the matter.



images of the trial

If the jury finds that Amber is guilty in the complaint made by Depp, it will determine the damages that Amber will have to pay to the actor. And if he considers that Mr. Depp is guilty of the counterclaim that Amber has put on the interpreter, it will determine the consequences that Johnny Depp must bear. There is also the possibility that the jury will determine that neither Depp nor Heard should be awarded damages.





According to the American newspaper new york postin the event that the jury rules in favor of Amber Heard, she will be able to take the amount of money she demands and, in addition, she will also recover the cost of the trial for her.



In the opposite case, if the jury determines that Amber Heard defamed the actor, the actress does not risk a prison sentence because she does not face any criminal charges, only civil claims and would have to pay the amount requested by the actor. .

Consequences on other victims of domestic violence

However, beyond the judicial fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, this sentence could have a negative effect. According to judicial sources consulted by the new york post, the sentence against Heard could dissuade other alleged victims of domestic abuse from coming forward with their partners. And it is that, according to the aforementioned newspaper, every time a lawsuit for defamation is successful, there is a cooling effect on the complaints by the victims for fear that the complaint ends up going against them.





