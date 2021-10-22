What will happen to Bitcoin after all 21 million coins have been mined?

NewTuscia – Bitcoin has a clause, established in its source code: must have a limited and finished supply. For this reason, only 21 million bitcoins will be produced. On average, these bitcoins are introduced into the supply at a fixed rate of one block every ten minutes. Furthermore, the number of bitcoins released in each of these aforementioned blocks is reduced by 50% every four years.

Only 21 million bitcoin coins can be mined in total. Once i miners will have unlocked this number of bitcoins, the offer will be exhausted. However, it is possible that the bitcoin protocol will be changed later to allow for more coins.

What will happen when the global bitcoin supply reaches its limit? This is the subject of much debate among cryptocurrency fans. Currently they have been extracts about 18.5 million bitcoins. There are fewer than three million left that have yet to be put into circulation.

To date, ten years after the initial launch of the bitcoin network, the first 18.5 million coins have been mined. With only three million remaining, it may seem like we are already in the final stages of bitcoin mining. This is true, but in a limited sense.

The Bitcoin mining process rewards miners with a piece of bitcoin after successful verification of a block. This process adapts over time.

When bitcoin was first launched, the reward was 50 bitcoins. In 2012 it halved to 25 bitcoins. In 2016 it halved again to 12.5 bitcoin. As of February 2021, miners earn 6.25 bitcoins for each new block mined, which is approximately € 155,309.71 based on the value as of June 22, 2021. effectively reduces the Badger of Bitcoin inflation half every four years.

The reward will continue to halve every four years until the final bitcoin has been mined. In reality, the final bitcoin is unlikely to be mined until around the year 2140. Furthermore, it is possible that the Bitcoin network protocol will be changed before such an event.

It may seem that the group of individuals most directly affected by the bitcoin supply limit are the Bitcoin miners themselves, but even when the last bitcoin has been produced, miners are likely to continue to actively and competitively participate and validate new transactions. The reason is that every Bitcoin transaction has one transaction fee attached.

These fees, while representing a few hundred dollars per block today, could potentially go up to many thousands of dollars per block, especially as the number of transactions on the blockchain increases and the price of a bitcoin increases.

The drastic decrease in the reward size could mean that the mining process will completely change before the 2140 deadline.

It is also important to keep in mind that it is likely that the bitcoin network itself will change significantly between now and then. Considering what has happened to Bitcoin in just a decade, new protocols, new methods of recording and processing transactions, and any number of other factors can affect the mining process.