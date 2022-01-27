What will happen to Bitcoin in a rate hike environment?

Source: Adobe / fesenko

Investors have spent the past 10 years following unprecedented levels of quantitative easing (QE) expecting to see theinflation start to take hold, just not to happen. Perhaps one of the more plausible explanations is that transmission mechanisms have not worked as expected, with QE often used unproductively, in which companies have leveraged low bond yields to buy back stock rather than growth initiatives. It took a global health crisis (COVID) to expose the frayed global logistics network, highlighting significant supply problems that have helped push inflation to levels not seen in the United States since June 1982.

The sensitivity of Bitcoin to Fed shares

We have seen in the latest FOMC minutes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is increasingly concerned about the inflationary threat in the United States, prompting it to consider ending QE tapering earlier than expected by the markets, considering 4 price hikes taxi of interest in 2022, rather than the consensus of only 2 about 6 months ago. This time around, it looks like the U.S. Federal Reserve could end tapering and raise interest rates again as they started in 2015.

What will happen to Bitcoin (BTC) in a rate hike environment? Bitcoin rose 51% 6 months after the first rate hike in 2015, but we believe bitcoin has matured significantly since then and is therefore likely to behave differently and likely in line with other real (inflationary) assets. Therefore, analysis of how other real assets have performed in previous rate hike cycles is likely to give us an idea of ​​how Bitcoin might behave.

The structure of rate increases of interest

While each historical cycle of rate hikes is somewhat different, there are similarities. To best represent today’s scenario, we have identified five of the nine potential cycles of post-Bretton Woods hardening. The periods of December 1976, December 1986, February 1994 and June 2004 and 2015 are the closest to today as they represent periods when rates were falling or relatively low for a long period of time in advance. We are encouraged by the fact that the analysis shows surprising consistency in each of the five observed periods.

Gold during rate hikes

Gold is an example where performance has not been constant: in 1976, 1986 and 2004 prices increased by 22%, 25% and 11% respectively, while in 1994 prices fell by 2.6% one year. after the first raise. Inflation was the likely culprit of the increases in 1976 and 1986, but not in 2004, where inflation was better controlled. A key differentiator in 1994 was that real interest rates increased by 3%, while in other periods they remained flat or negative, confirming that the increase in real interest rates tends to be negative for gold. . Industrial commodities, another real asset, tend to behave similarly during rate hike cycles. The S&P 500 is technically a true asset and tends to rise initially, but then begins to sell, possibly due to tightening credit conditions affecting corporate profitability.

USD before rate hikes

USD prior to rate hikes tends to stay flat or rise, but in any case it has been volatile and has fallen by an average of 7% within a year. This fact may be counterintuitive as coercion of the money supply leads to fewer dollars in circulation. We believe the most likely explanation for this is that markets tend to fully assess the prospect of a stronger economy and improve the labor market before the event occurs. USD appears to behave in a similar way, since November 2021 USD has strengthened against a wide range of currencies, while Bitcoin, which is trading inversely against the USD, has been sold off.

The Fed influences the interest rate curve

Monetary policy should be proactive and since inflation is a lagging indicator of the state of the economy, it could be argued that the Fed is already behind the curve. It should be borne in mind that monetary policy also has a delayed impact on the economy by 1-2 years, so interest rate hikes starting today are unlikely to have an immediate impact.

The liquidity created by QE and exceptionally low interest rates have caused a high-risk conundrum for the Fed. As QE is progressively removed and interest rates begin to rise, the risk of a disorderly correction in the equity and bond markets increases. who have become so addicted to this stimulus and have been pushed to record levels. On the one hand, the Fed has a mandate to control inflation, but it also has a mandate for price stability, so it is very difficult to see how the Fed can control both at the moment.

The firepower (the amount that interest rates can be raised) of the Fed also needs to be taken into account and, at first glance, household debt service ratios look healthy, averaging 9.1% of household debt spent on debt service, the lowest point since the beginning of the recordings. Corporations also look healthy, with net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and write-downs) at 1.3 years versus the long-term average of 1.7 years. This suggests that the Fed has considerable power to raise interest rates before it starts to stress the economy.

Although there are some sectors of the economy where net indebtedness on EBITDA does not seem so healthy, most notably utilities, energy and healthcare, which are in a worse position now than before the 2008 financial crisis. Although net technology debt on EBITDA is at its highest since 1998, it is still low relative to other sectors. One of the unintended consequences of too aggressive a rise in interest rates could be an increase in defaults and unemployment in these crucial sectors of the economy, causing social unrest and greater political instability.

Bitcoin is likely to behave like gold

We believe Bitcoin is likely to behave similarly to gold and other real assets, being priced in US dollars and being of fixed supply. We have already seen in December 2021 and January of this year that Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to the threat of interest rate hikes, having sold nearly 30% from its highs in what we believe is a reaction to inflation and the growing probability. of more rate hikes in 2022. In the long run, we see that there is a high risk of a Fed policy mistake (waiting too long and then raising interest rates too aggressively), with the dollar then it sells out, both of which will likely support Bitcoin and other real assets.

The piece first appeared in CoinShares 2022 Digital Asset Outlook.

James Butterfill is an Investment Strategist at Europe’s leading digital asset investment firm CoinShares.

