What will happen to Elizabeth II’s corgis?

London. As associated with her image as her bags or her characteristic hairstyle, the beloved corgis of the late Elizabeth II have been left without an owner and many wonder what will happen to the animals now.

Buckingham Palace still has many doubts to clear up. With unknowns about practically the entire process, from the transfer of the coffin from Balmoral (Scotland) to London to the date of her funeral, there has been no official communication about the fate of the queen’s puppies.

Whatever happens, it will be difficult for the animals to enjoy a life as cared for as with their deceased mistress.

Royal chefs painstakingly prepared their menu, though perhaps they enjoyed more brushing up the crumbs that escaped the monarch from the 5:00 p.m. tea scones or devouring the half-finished toast with jam offered by Elizabeth during her breakfast.

Canine psychologists attended them when problems arose between them, and they had their own stocking at Christmas where they received their gifts. To the queen, her dogs, especially corgis, were very special.

New race

Nor is it known for sure how many dogs Elizabeth II currently had, who died last Thursday at the age of 96 in her Balmoral castle, although it is believed that there are at least four: two corgis, Muick and Sandy; a cocker spaniel, Lissy, and Candy, a dorgi (hybrid of sausage dog and corgi, whose origin is attributed precisely to the queen).

“The queen had no intention of creating a new race. She saw the dorgis as a diversion between her and her sister (Daisy), and they were such friendly dogs that they kept doing it,” Penny Junor recounts in her book “All the Queen’s Corgis” (2018).

This author explained in that same work that two of the people closest to the sovereign, her dressmaker Angela Kelly and her page Paul Whybrew, took care of the animals personally in many cases.

However, the most widespread hypothesis among experts in the Windsor house is that the care of the queen’s dogs will fall to her children, with Prince Andrew (who is said to have been Elizabeth’s favorite son) as the main candidate to inherit any of the dogs.

The sovereign’s passion for corgis dates back to the tender age of seven, when she convinced her father to buy her one. At that time, George, Duke of York, was not even the heir to the Crown and the family lived a quiet and comfortable life in a house in central London.

As The Daily Telegraph newspaper recalls, the family already had several dogs, including Labradors and a spaniel, but Isabel and Margarita had fallen in love with a neighbor’s corgi that seemed much more fun than their own dogs.

The loving father of the two girls was unable to refuse his daughters’ request and in 1933 he commissioned a breeder to take three puppies to his home at 145 Piccadilly in London to keep one.

reserved character

Elizabeth II’s devotion to animals may have had something to do with her shyness and rather introverted character, as a cousin of her husband Felipe, Pamela Hicks, recalled.

“The queen is a very private person. She longs to be in a room with no one else. The dogs, the horses, her husband… she has few friends, and if she had to choose between dogs, horses and friends, there is no question which she would choose,” Hicks once said, according to the Telegraph.

Most of the more than 30 dogs the deceased owned in her lifetime were the native Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Now, the corgi community in the UK feels that they have been left without the great godmother of their animals.

For Kay Hogg, secretary in Scotland for the League of Welsh Corgis, with the death “a part of our world has been lost.”

Speaking to the local agency PA, Hogg recalled that “wherever the queen went, there were always corgis”, a breed that he described as “small dogs with big personalities”.