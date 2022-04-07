What will happen to Fernando Ortiz? Santiago Baños reveals the future of DT azulcrema

Seven points out of twelve disputed in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX have calmed the waters in the America clubbecause since the arrival of the interim technician, Fernando Ortiz, The Eagles have made up ground and are only one point away from the playoff zone, which they could reach this weekend if they combine a third win at the hands of Tano and other results from the teams placed in the middle and lower part of the classification.

With Ortiz, América seems to have regained its smile or at least that impression is given by the communion of footballers with the former coach of the Sub 20 team, who will close Clausura 2022 no matter what happens, since the sports director of the Eagles, Santiago Baños, revealed that they have not yet defined a candidate to take office in the Opening 2022airing that the continuity of Tano is not ruled out for the next semester.

“If necessary, we will start the formal search because I cannot rule out that Fernando Ortiz will continue, if he continues to do things well, the situation arises that we get into reclassification, into the league and that’s where we are fighting for the title, obviously he will earn the opportunity to continue,” said Baños for TUDN.

América lost in Ortiz’s debut against Rayados, drew in his second game against Chivas and then tied victories against Toluca and Necaxa, reaching 13 points, so the manager made it clear that the players already know the goal for the next 5 games in the Closing 2022.

“We have been adding the points that make us reach where we wanted in the first instance, which is to get closer to eleventh, twelfth and tenth and from now on the idea and the clear objective that we have as a team is to fight for places 12, 11, 10, 9 and even 8”, commented Baños.

The Eagles have to add at least 9 points out of 15 remaining, because with 22 units no team has been left out of the playoffs since the return of this phase a couple of years ago.

