what will happen to it in 2022

It will not be technically canceled, but “reabsorbed” by the deductions with the IRPEF reform. The “Renzi bonus” up to 100 euros, introduced by the former prime minister and then revised during the Conte 2 government to be extended to all incomes below 40 thousand euros, will only be set aside formally, because it will continue to be paid in 2022, in fact, in the form of a tax deduction.

Renzi bonus in paychecks: what happens with the IRPEF reform

Luigi Marattin, deputy of Italia Viva and chairman of the House Finance Committee, said that in addition to simplifying the system, transforming the bonus into a deduction would avoid creating “jumps in the effective marginal rate”. Furthermore, explained the deputy, “a bonus can always be canceled with the stroke of a pen. With a single structural deduction, being ‘stuck’ in the tax system, it is a bit more difficult”. With the reform, therefore, “the formal transition from direct disbursement to tax deduction” would be completed.

In essence, the replacement of the personal income tax bonus would imply a saving for the tax authorities of around 16 billion euros. Probably these resources will go to increase the deductions from employee work, but the square has not yet been found. The Irpef credit will therefore be disbursed in the form of a deduction (in part or in full), but with the information we have today it is difficult to estimate what the actual impact of the tax reform will be for those who receive the bonus.

According to what has been leaked so far, the government’s intention is that the reform of deductions will benefit the lower-middle income brackets, but to date there is no more detailed information. It can be assumed, if only on the basis of common sense and from some statements by some members of the majority, that the tax reform as a whole will bring some advantages even to those who already benefit from the bonus. And that therefore no one will see the amount of their income go down overnight next year.

“The overall intervention – specified Vita Martinciglio, M5s group leader of the Finance Committee – will also affect the no tax area, which will be extended, and the deductions by type of income, cascading down the effective marginal rates. the lowest incomes. More generally, no income bracket will be penalized and all will benefit to some extent. ” We’ll see.

The work on the reorganization of deductions remains open. As for the remodeling of the personal income tax rates, the benefits would be above all the incomes between 35 thousand and 50 thousand euros. Another aspect to be defined is precisely that of the possible raising of the no tax area, or rather the income threshold for which no taxes are due. The limit is now set at € 8,145 per year for employees and € 8,130 for pensioners. It is currently difficult to have reliable estimates of any benefits for low incomes.

The payroll increases in 2022 with the IRPEF reform: who earns the most