What will happen to JJ Macías and Zaldívar?

The strategist knows that if he is going to keep the Flock he will have to use an attacker who is 100% physically fit.

The interim coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena has found an important balance in the team that has served to revive hopes to get into the Liguilla once again, but some sporting problems cannot be left aside either. those who will have to face if the board decides to keep it for the next tournament.

In the Closing 2022 the Sacred Flock has 23 units to be placed in seventh place, a combination of results on the last day would open the doors to a direct classification, but the most viable thing is to think that he could receive the Repechage game at home, as has not happened since 2020 when they reached the Semifinals.

However, there is a situation that due to the good times it is going through Chivas has not been noticed as much and it is the lack of a center forward, since since José Juan Macías He returned to the Guadalajara squad, at the beginning of this campaign, he has not been able to get ready physically and it is an issue that is already beginning to concern the board, taking into account that there is a good chance that Alexis Vega will be the best scorer with everything and who does not occupy a natural “9” position.

Which striker is looking to consolidate Cadena in Chivas?

One of the scorers who would have a good chance of getting noticed would be Paolo Yrizar, the attacker from Tapatío who already had several opportunities in the first team, but with few minutes, but his performances with the Expansion League team they endorse it by scoring four goals in the regular season.

In this way, Ricardo Cadena knows him well and this would make him turn his eyes to the young attacker to have him as one of his star forwards in the Flock, since neither Ángel Zaldívar has fulfilled expectations by accumulating three goals, but all from the penalty spot. With this, Yrizar could stay in Chivas to fight for a starting position.

