The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is about to come to an end.

From April 11 to May 27, the ex-couple has seen their faces week after week in the courts of Fairfax, Virginia, where the jury has heard both sides of the story and now he prepares to give a final verdict.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation after he she wrote an article for the Washington Post stating that she was a victim of domestic violence in a former relationship, although he never mentions Depp’s name as such.

However, the actor’s legal team argues that Depp’s name is implied since the actress filed a restraining order at the time of filing her divorce and the moment was made public thanks to some paparazzi from TMZ which supposedly they were hired by the same actress.

You may also be interested in: What is known about the verdict of the Depp vs. Heard and when could the result be known?

What will happen to Johnny Depp if he loses the trial against Amber Heard?

The libel suit is for $50 million. This means that if Johnny Depp wins the trial, Amber Heard must pay that amount – or failing that, the amount established by the jury – to Depp as compensation for damages, but what happens if Johnny loses the trial?

Amber Heard countersued Johnny Depp for double $100 million. The actress argues that Depp’s accusations of her calling her a “liar” affected his artistic career and his reputation.

This means that, in case of losing, Johnny Depp would have to pay said amount, or the amount indicated by the jury, to Amber Heard, as compensation for the damages.

according to website Celebrity Net Worthcurrently, Johnny Depp’s fortune is valued at $150 million, while Amber Heard’s is worth $12 million.