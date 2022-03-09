What will happen to people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places lift mask mandates, some people may be afraid of contracting COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the past two years.

However, people who were not infected should approach the guidelines differently, a doctor says.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, says the chances of contracting COVID-19, despite fewer masks and more people returning to work in person, are low. He expects it to be even lower in the coming weeks, specifically in early April. .

“Given the low level of virus circulating in the community, the chances of catching it are much lower than two weeks ago,” says Chin-Hong.

If someone had COVID-19 for the first time now, the medical field has advanced its understanding of clinical care for the virus, adds Chin-Hong. People who think they haven’t had COVID-19 in the past likely have contracted it and didn’t know it, she reported.

“We know from CDC data that about twice as many people in the country overall were exposed to COVID than official counts, so that means a lot of people have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all,” Chin-Hong said. .

According to Chin-Hong, the people who should be concerned about contracting the virus despite the lower levels of infection should be unvaccinated people, people over 65 who have not received the vaccine, people with an immune system compromised and anyone who lives with those three groups. .

“If you’re vaccinated and boosted for most people, you won’t really get sick,” says Chin-Hong.

However, he stresses that people should not try to catch the virus.

Chin-Hong recommends that everyone wear their mask and navigate the world of responsibility.