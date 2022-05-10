What will happen to Solomon Nazar after the Nations League?

In the absence of the official announcement, the Honduran coach Solomon Nazar will be the next coach Honduran National Teamat least for the next Nations League, which is the competition that the Bicolor will have in the coming weeks.

The Selection Commission has already held the first meeting, in which the majority of the members are of the opinion that Názar is the one indicated to take the reins of the national team.

Newspaper THE PRESS He learned first-hand details and was confirmed that this week the official appointment of the former Victoria coach will be made, who will have his first experience in the Bicolor.

As a player, Názar stood out as a goalkeeper for the national team in the 1980s and He was a World Cup player in Spain in 1982, although he did not manage to play any duel. The star in the catracha goal was Julio César Arzú.