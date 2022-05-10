What will happen to Solomon Nazar after the Nations League?
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
In the absence of the official announcement, the Honduran coach Solomon Nazar will be the next coach Honduran National Teamat least for the next Nations League, which is the competition that the Bicolor will have in the coming weeks.
The Selection Commission has already held the first meeting, in which the majority of the members are of the opinion that Názar is the one indicated to take the reins of the national team.
Newspaper THE PRESS He learned first-hand details and was confirmed that this week the official appointment of the former Victoria coach will be made, who will have his first experience in the Bicolor.
As a player, Názar stood out as a goalkeeper for the national team in the 1980s and He was a World Cup player in Spain in 1982, although he did not manage to play any duel. The star in the catracha goal was Julio César Arzú.
Salomón Názar’s first mission is in the three official matches that Bicolor has in the next month for the Zone A of the Concacaf Nations League.
On June 3 is the visit against Curaçao, and three days later the Caribbean country plays the second leg in San Pedro Sula. The other confrontation, which is valid for the fourth day of group C, is the 14th in the city of San Pedro de San Pedro against the World Cup Canada.
The Bicolor closes its participation until March 28, 2023 visiting the Canadian World Cup team.
Concacaf determined that the first and second places in the groups for zone A, where the Bicolor is, will qualify for the next edition of the 2023 Gold Cup.
LA PRENSA newspaper also learned that the other plan handled by the Selection Commission in the triplet of coaches are the Argentines Diego Vázquez and Héctor Vargas. In that order, they have been the other options that have been handled for the interim.
As the main options to the Honduran bench are the Colombians Reinaldo Rueda and Juan Carlos Osorio, as well as Pedro Troglio.
But depending on the performance in the Nations League, the process can stay with Salomón Názar until the end.