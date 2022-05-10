What will happen to Talavera, Mozo and Dinenno?

While news about some of the foreign soccer players is expected in Pumas, university fans already dare to confirm that three of the club’s figures could leave in the next transfer market. In Dale Azul y Oro we tell you who it is and if there really is a possible way out.

The two heartbreaking losses in less than a week left fans in a lot of pain and full of doubts about the future. However, the board decided to act quickly and announced the departure of Sebastián Saucedo and Rogério de Oliveira. Despite that, the continuity that really worries the auriazules followers is that of Juan Dinenno, Alan Mozo and Alfredo Talavera.

The goalkeeper, the right-back and the forward have been three of the names that have been most talked about after the end of the season, as the players proved to be at a high level, which will clearly attract the attention of teams that are looking to reinforce your template. What is the situation of each one?

Alfredo Talavera

Without a doubt, the experienced college goalie is the most difficult of the three players mentioned. As it was known before the final of the Concachampions, “Tala” had set the qualification for the Club World Cup as one of the conditions to renew and, with that promise unfulfilled, it seems that the goalkeeper will leave Cantera. Will the situation change in the coming days?

Alan Mozo

The defender has been one of the team’s highest points in recent months and his good level has led to rumors of all kinds. At first there was talk of a possible incorporation to Bravos de Juárez, but Mozo himself denied this. Although his departure seems somewhat unlikely, the reality is that, in the event that an offer appears that serves both the club and the player, the possibility of him leaving will increase.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno

Dinenno’s case is similar to Mozo’s. The Argentine striker ended a somewhat irregular season as the team’s top scorer and scoring important goals in Concachampions, which undoubtedly caught the attention of other teams. However, in the last days, he was the same Andrés Lillini who confirmed that Dinenno will not leave the club in the short term. Will it be true?

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!