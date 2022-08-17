What will happen to the 514 Guatemalan migrants found crowded in Mexico, this is what authorities say

In the two immigration verification actions, foreigners were found in overcrowded conditions, according to official reports.

Last weekend, 688 migrants, mostly Guatemalans, were found in two different actions in the Mexican state of Puebla, reported the National Migration Institute (INM), and two days later, the authorities of the Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) continue with the process of identifying the nationals, it was reported this Monday, August 15.

The INM pointed out that 567 migrants were found in the Parador El Conde hotel car, located near the limits with the state of Tlaxcala. The migrants, who were traveling crammed into two vans, were found thanks to an anonymous call.

In the other action, 121 migrants They were found in a passenger bus that was traveling on the Orizaba-Puebla highway. and that he was detained for a routine check.

In total, there were 514 from Guatemala, 79 from Honduras, 40 from Nicaragua, 37 from El Salvador, 15 from Cuba and three from El Salvador.

This Monday, the IGM pointed out that “the process of identifying people it is being carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex) through the Consulate” of Guatemala in that region of Mexico.

“The Guatemalan Migration Institute carries out the corresponding coordination to guarantee a safe return to the country and to be able to provide them with the corresponding accompaniment in national territory,” said the IGM.

He added that “So far the Minex has confirmed the identification of 115 Guatemalan people in Tabasco and 70 adults in Acayucan”. They also confirm the identification of 90 minors.

“We emphasize that the process of identifying people is still going on by consular authorities”, reiterated the IGM.

Since October 2018, and despite the tightening of surveillance on the southern border of Mexico, Thousands of migrants from Central and South America, but also from Cuba, Haiti and various African and Asian countries enter Mexican territory with the aim of reaching the United States.

People smugglers look for routes for foreigners and sometimes park in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla and the State of Mexico as an intermediate stop on your way to the US.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted more than 1.6 million people so far in fiscal year 2022, which started last October.

Also, Mexico received a record of more than 58 thousand refugee applications in the first half of 2022, an annual increase of almost 15%, according to the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar).

With information from EFE