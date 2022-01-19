what will happen to the marketing agreements with PlayStation?

We continue to discuss the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, one of the central points of the discussions obviously revolves around the Call of Duty franchise … what will be the future of COD from now on?

According to Jeff Grubb, Call of Duty will become Xbox exclusive at least for the new games “premium” while Call of Duty Warzone will remain cross-platform. PushSquare instead raises a doubt related to the marketing agreement between Activision and Sony in 2014 and subsequently renewed, even if the end date of the partnership was never disclosed.

So what could happen at this point? PushSquare assumes an end of the deal and already during the presentation of the next COD (which according to rumors will be Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, due out in October 2022) we will see the Xbox logos in plain sight at the end of the trailers and all the benefits related to the collaboration with PlayStation, such as the Beta preview, they will immediately switch to Xbox platforms.

In reality, as far as possible it is not said that this scenario is destined for adversaries since Microsoft has demonstrated with the acquisition of Bethesda of want to respect existing contracts, for this Deathloop was released as an exclusive PS5 console and the same will happen to GhostWire Tokyo, not expected on the Xbox console despite Tango Gamworks is a studio owned by Microsoft.

At the moment, the parties involved are not unbalanced and it is therefore difficult to define a precise scenario, we will presumably know more in the coming months.