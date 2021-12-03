What will happen to the price of Bitcoin now?

It’s been a few days since Bitcoin it continued to be traded in a rather narrow price range between a low of $ 56,000 and a high of $ 59,000 on Thursday.

The lateralization of the price of Bitcoin

This lateral trend is considered by experts as a classic pause by investors after the great bull run that had led Bitcoin to reach its all-time highs of over $ 67,000.

Some analysts worry that increasing leverage in the Bitcoin futures market may precede a short-term drop in prices, while others expect the current trading range to translate into a further upside.

According to the consensus of most analysts, a range between a support around $ 55,000 and one resistence around $ 59,000.

These two price levels seem to be holding so far, and it is difficult to understand which of the two levels will prove stronger.

Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro analyst, in an interview with Coindesk said:

“Here we see a classic market pattern: consolidation at a major level in September, breakouts and subsequent steady and methodical buying throughout October and the first half of November, and finally a period of correction and cooling in November while maintaining significant levels”

While he remains cautious on Bitcoin, the FxPro analyst seemed much more positive about Ethereum’s future quotes:

“Now, the correction and consolidation seem complete and the ether seems destined to rewrite the all-time highs”

Plan B’s Bitcoin Price Analysis

However, there are those who continue to be optimistic about the short-term prospects of Bitcoin, such as the famous and mysterious Plan B, which just a few days ago reaffirmed the belief that by the end of the month the prices of the most famous cryptocurrency could reach $ 100,000.

In fact, his exact prediction made in April spoke of the reaching $ 135,000, but now the target appears to have eased slightly after its November forecast of $ 98,000 turned out to be wrong.

The variable of whales

But what could also change the course of events is the movement of the so-called whales, i.e. here large holders of Bitcoin stakes that can influence the market.

On November 15, there was a transfer of approximately 1.2 billion in value from two anonymous wallets.

In the first two days of December, then, there would have been some massive movements of some of these big holders of Bitcoin as explained by the site Btcparser.com, which records the great movements of Bitcoin, refining in a note that

“Significant amounts of bitcoin have been withdrawn from cold wallets and moved to active exchanges”.

Usually these large movements by the “whales” of the crypto market anticipate large movements in one direction or another.

Sam Kopelman, the British manager of the Luno exchange, expressed his clear opinion on Thursday on what could happen to the crypto market in general.

“Having had a good start to November, Bitcoin was unable to maintain the $ 59,000 support level, consolidating between $ 53,000 and $ 59,000 this week. Bitcoin has dropped only 1% this past week and Ethereum has grown 6% over the past seven days. Despite its recent decline, the cryptocurrency industry is still thriving: at least 64 cryptocurrency companies have now achieved unicorn status, surpassing the $ 1 billion valuation category. ”

As if to say that the prospects for a good rebound in the crypto market have remained completely intact.