What will Harry Styles be like in 2070: the viral video that shows him as an old man

Time passes quickly, much more than we imagine. And we still remember Harry Styles in his beginnings when he was just a young member of One Direction. And although he is still young, the years have passed for him too… although he looks better than ever!

Now, the British artist has become a trend precisely because a TikTok video shows how he will age. He is currently 28 years old, but these images made him a 76-year-old man, that is, in 48 years; in 2070.

Today there are many ‘apps’ used to recreate what we would be like when we were older. And in this viral ‘challenge’, we can see what Harry Styles would be like when he grew up, according to one of the aforementioned ‘apps’. By the way, not bad, right?

Harry Styles reconciled with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde they are reconciled. Although at first it was said that “his partner” was nothing more than a marketing maneuver to promote “Don’t worry darling”, they seem to turn a deaf ear to the rumors and returned to be shown together. This public appearance comes after it was said that their romance had ended.

The duo was seen at the ‘after-party’ of the presentation of their film in New York. The protagonists of “Don’t Worry Darling” they were at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater Monday night. There she saw them very friendly, talking effusively. They have even been encouraged to take pictures together. Even Olivia was present at the show she gave in New York days ago.

At the after party they were seen together as well and did not separate all night. According to TMZ, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles they were together the whole time talking to each other and being really comfortable. In this way, it seems that the relationship is a fact.