What will PS6 be like? A viral about real PlayStation-shaped buildings ends in endless jokes

The design of Sony’s consoles in the shape of skyscrapers has been one of the recurring jokes on the Internet.

The next-gen console design Sony has been a machine for making jokes and memes since its introduction. Many of the video game fans have made reference to the aspect of the great tower that the machine had, with works as interesting as that of Danik Mishanin, a 3D artist who integrated it into a city as if from a skyscraper more it was about.

But the appearance of the PlayStation 5 is not the only one that we can find in great buildings around the world: PS2, PS3 and PS4 also feature skyscrapers that are the spitting image of Sony’s consoles. Interestingly, these similarities have only been found with the first models of PlayStation to reach the market and not in its reviews.

Although we already knew these PlayStation-shaped buildings, the thread has generated endless responses where users have imagined what a hypothetical PS6 could look like should be shaped like another great skyscraper in the world. In case you’re wondering, no, unfortunately we haven’t found a building that looks like the first PlayStation.

In the 3DJuegos community, readers have already given their opinion on the design of PS5, liking the majority, although generated debate about the differences between the model with a disk drive and the digital one, its size and color combination. In any case, the model of the console was much more stylized than that of its peculiar development kit.

