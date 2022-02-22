What will Putin do? The world in suspense for its next move (Analysis)

Putin: “There is no independent Ukraine” 2:59

(CNN) — Once again, the world is watching what Russian President Vladimir Putin does next.

But the omens, after his Monday televised vent full of anti-Ukrainian grievances, the West and the humiliations of history, are very, very dark.

Putin has significantly escalated his standoff with the United States and its allies, signing decrees recognizing two regions of eastern Ukraine seized by Russian-backed rebels. With a stroke of the pen, Putin cut two more pieces of a sovereign and independent nation to add to his takeover of Crimea in 2014. Moscow said he would send what he called “peacekeepers” to the regions. Despite its euphemism, US officials fear the force could be the vanguard of the all-out invasion mobilization they have predicted for days.

Bad as this latest round of gangster geopolitics is, what unfolds in the coming hours and days will set the course of the world for years to come.

If Putin were to stop here, it is possible that the Ukraine crisis could be contained and even give the Russian president an opportunity to de-escalate the situation and desist from a full invasion of the entire country after pocketing new territory in his quest to prevent Ukraine from move west. Such a step back — perhaps designed to split the US from less aggressive allies — could avert a broader global crisis. In the US, this interim scenario could also spare Americans from a damaging new spike in gas prices and inflation, and allow President Joe Biden to avoid another blow to his credibility in a difficult election year. intermediate.

Unfortunately, however, the evidence of Putin’s own angry rhetoric on Monday, the presence of up to 190,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, and most assessments by American leaders and intelligence officials suggest that hopes of a limited conflict are illusions.

In his speech from the Kremlin, Putin made it clear that he sees Ukraine as indistinguishable from Russia and not as an independent entity, an argument that hardly suggests restraint. In fact, his tirade was presented as a justification for a much larger undertaking than a limited foray into the east of the country.

He referred to Ukraine as “an integral part of our own history, culture, spiritual space” and referred to comrades, relatives and people “connected with us by blood”.

“Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia,” he added.

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday night, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield argued that Russia’s designation of troops it was sending to eastern Ukraine as “peacekeepers” was “nonsense”. She said the force was an “attempt to create a pretext for a new invasion of Ukraine.”

A speech that made Ukrainians nervous

Putin’s propagandistic view of history did not amount to a declaration of invasion or an attempt to reunify Ukraine with the Motherland. But it would be easy to read it as an attempt to prepare the Russian people for war. He also surely foretold a long-term effort to dominate and destabilize a democracy that includes large numbers of citizens yearning to join NATO and the European Union.

Putin’s most chilling statement came as he appeared to lay the groundwork for treating any attack on Russian forces due to enter eastern Ukraine as a pretext for a broader conflict that the United States says could kill thousands of civilians and trigger refugee flows.

“From those who took and hold power in Kyiv, we demand an immediate cessation of hostilities,” Putin said of a government that, unlike him, was elected in free and fair elections. “Otherwise, all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed will fall entirely on the conscience of the ruling regime on the territory of Ukraine.”

Just as ominously, several US officials told CNN they interpreted Putin’s move in Ukraine’s two eastern regions, which call themselves the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR), as part of a steady march. towards a broader invasion of Ukraine.

“This is Potemkin’s policy,” a senior administration official told reporters on Monday. “President Putin is accelerating the very conflict that he has created.”

As soon as Putin made his announcement, Biden consulted with the leaders of France and Germany and quickly announced a package of trade and financial sanctions against the two pro-Moscow regions. But he did not launch the devastating wave of measures against the Russian economy that he promised in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. The president got into some political trouble last month when he suggested a “minor incursion” into Ukraine would not trigger the full force of the most punitive sanctions ever imposed on Moscow. He inadvertently told the truth about the divisions at the time between US allies and Europe about the exact moment full sanctions would kick in. Biden later clarified his comment, saying sanctions would be triggered if “any Russian units” crossed the border into Ukraine.

But again on Monday, administration officials appeared to draw a distinction between eastern Ukraine and the rest of the country. “There have been Russian forces present in these areas” since 2014, a senior official told reporters.

“So we’re going to be very vigilant about what they do in the coming hours and days and our response will be measured, again, by their actions,” the official said.

It was unclear whether the administration’s position was due to sequencing issues with allies over sanctions or whether it was seeking to preserve one last point of potential leverage with Putin. In any case, the Russian leader scoffed at the idea of ​​sanctions in his speech.

It is prudent for the US to sanction Russia for what it does rather than what Putin says. But semantics about what constitutes an invasion risks diminishing the action the Russian president took on Monday. It is well known that what Russia has described as pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine were trained by Russia and given their orders. In effect, Putin took a piece of another country, without giving that state a say in his fate. This is classic expansionist autocracy using ethnic justifications and false claims that Russians were being persecuted and targeted for genocide, a surprisingly familiar handbook of 1930s horror.

The question of what constitutes an invasion of Ukraine may soon be moot anyway. The United States has accurately predicted Putin’s movement through a pre-invasion checklist in recent days that includes movements in eastern Ukraine. And you may be right again.

Pressure on Capitol

The Biden administration, which has largely succeeded in building a united NATO front against Putin in recent weeks, is already facing demands from Capitol Hill for a quicker and tougher response to its land grab, including from some Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the US needed to call a halt and correctly define the pending dispatch of “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine.

“That is an invasion in any sense of the imagination,” he said. And he added that the most important sanctions ever applied to Moscow must follow immediately.

Two top Republican lawmakers have added to the pressure on the Biden administration.

“As we have said for months, setting the trigger for significant sanctions on Russian tanks crossing the Ukraine border was a dangerous mistake,” said Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House of Representatives, and Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

“We must immediately impose real costs for this blatant act of aggression and blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unfortunately, the sanctions envisioned by the White House thus far are the definition of powerlessness,” the two Republicans wrote.

US officials said Monday night that they expected Russian troops to begin advancing into eastern Ukraine and the two rebel regions within hours.

The world will soon discover whether Putin’s bitter fury on Monday was a precursor to a broader conflagration that would effectively end the post-Cold War era and usher in a new era of tension in Europe.

That reality would require a major rethinking of transatlantic security, including likely sending thousands of US troops back to bases they abandoned in the 1990s and early 2000s. Such deployments would also complicate Washington’s desire to turn its military might to Asia to wage a burgeoning new Cold War-style conflict against a rising superpower, China.

A protracted geopolitical dispute with Russia would also force US and European policymakers to consider how far Putin might try to push his effort to rewrite Europe’s borders.

“What worries me is what happens after Ukraine,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on CNN Monday night. “We have a real crisis on our hands here.”

Putin’s argument, for example, that the Ukrainians were blood brothers of the Russians is particularly worrying, as it could apply to other countries that include large numbers of ethnic Russians, including the Baltic states, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which were previously under Soviet control. Any attempt by Putin to extend his mandate there could be very dangerous since they are all now in NATO and benefit from the alliance’s guarantee of mutual self-defense.

The next few days will show how willing Putin is to act on his words and he will begin to answer Clapper’s question. The evidence so far looks ominous.