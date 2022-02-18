What will the “floating gas stations” of European electric boats be like?

Different European industrial groups are working on the creation of “floating gas stations” that allow ships to charge the batteries of their electric motors, without having to stop completely. How would they do it? With direct electricity from overseas wind farms.

The Maersk company and other companies are developing technology to help the shipping industry ditch dirty diesel and run on wind power. Offshore wind farms today provide gigawatts of clean electricity to the grid around the world.

Efforts are now underway to supply some of that wind power directly to ships. To better understand it, you need to understand how the system works today.

Most ships burn dirty diesel fuels to transport people and cargo across the water. A) Yes they carry huge amounts of greenhouse gases and toxic air pollution in their wake.

In 2021, the carbon dioxide emissions of the global shipping industry increased by almost 5% compared to the previous year, also caused by the increase in maritime trade.

Likewise, offshore wind installations have grown, off the coasts of European and Asian countries. For its part, including the United States, which has long refused to produce offshore wind power, and now has dozens of projects in the works.

To power ships with offshore wind power, some companies are developing mooring buoys, similar to rocking electric vehicle charging stations that are linked to wind farms via underwater cables. Diesel-burning ships can be connected to these devices to keep their lights on. As more electric boats hit the water, they can be plugged in to recharge their batteries at sea.

Another concept to understand is placing charging equipment next to turbines to power battery-powered ships. In this case, the service ships that carry crew and equipment to build and maintain wind farms run on the same electricity they are helping to produce.

These new technologies consisting of “floating gas stations” are under development. At least three wind-to-ship projects are scheduled to begin pilot testing this year in the UK, which until recently had the largest amount of total installed offshore wind capacity in the world, with nearly 10.4 gigawatts at the end of 2020. China today takes the top spot after adding a record 16.9 gigawatts in 2021 alone.

Offshore wind power “is a really opportune place to start looking at the challenge of decarbonizing shipping,” said Stuart Barnes of the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, a research and development center based in Glasgow, Scotland.

Maersk is behind one of the first projects pursuing this concept, and is going down the buoy route. In January, Maersk’s offshore shipping division launched a new company, called Stillstrom, to develop and market its offshore charging station design.

This company works to curb pollution from diesel-burning cargo ships waiting to enter ports. The company estimates that approximately 3,500 commercial vessels are stalling their engines at any one time around the world, emitting gases that cause global warming.

In the United States, this problem has its focus in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California. Pandemic-related disruptions have caused record crowds of idling container ships over the past year, leading to an increase in air pollution, which will do great harm to the planet.

