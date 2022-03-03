What will the new post covid-19 reality be like? – Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

What will the new post covid-19 reality be like? – Coronavirus: Reality vs. Fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta – Podcast on CNN Audio


Dr. Elmer Huerta keeps you informed about what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic. Our public health specialist will clarify any doubts you may have, explain medical concepts in a simple and didactic way, and share the information you need to protect yourself and stay healthy.

What will the new post covid-19 reality be like?

Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

Countries around the world are beginning to live a new normal or at least learning to live with covid-19. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, released a document outlining the new measures to control the pandemic. What is it about? In this episode Dr. Elmer Huerta explains it.

Mar 3, 2022

