What will the new post covid-19 reality be like?

Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

Countries around the world are beginning to live a new normal or at least learning to live with covid-19. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, released a document outlining the new measures to control the pandemic. What is it about? In this episode Dr. Elmer Huerta explains it.

Mar 3, 2022