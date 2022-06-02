What will the other trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard be about?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would face another trial

Everything seems to indicate that the former couple of actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will face a judgment more and now everyone wonders what it will be about, because without a doubt it seems to be a never ending story.

As you can see, both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have totally uncertain professional futures.

This caused by the huge media campaign that has left the legal battle in which both face each other, which could trigger a destiny in which one of them could be greatly affected.

And it is that whatever the verdicts in Johnny Depp’s $50 million lawsuit and Amber Heard’s $100 million countersuit.

However, there is something else that is certain, the fate of their respective careers will be decided in the court of public opinion, according to Hollywood experts and other analysts, who assure that both actors could face numerous problems at the beginning.

Notably, entertainment agent Darryl Marshak believes movie studios might at least hesitate to get involved with actors embroiled in a controversy that has played out so publicly to the point of being considered one of the most high-profile celebrity trials in recent memory. all the times.

I think Hollywood is a strange place. When you fan your dirty clothes in front of the machine, the executives, all the people who make the pieces move, recoil from a burning flame.”

However, the analyst also assures that over time, both actors could comfortably resume their professional careers, especially in the case of Depp, who acknowledges that he has enormous talent.

Hollywood is also forgiving and as it goes this goes off the air and Johnny is able to smoothly get back into the business. I think he will rise again,” he said.

And it is very important to remember that this current battle is for “defamation”, not for having applied abuse at home, so even many say that Amber has the upper hand because of it.

Well, it became known during all these weeks that they both played with the same coin at least on occasion, something that undoubtedly goes against Depp, because it would ensure that in reality if I hit it at least once and, at least So it wouldn’t be a lie.

That is why it is said that they could have one more trial, since several stories were uncovered that are undoubtedly to be feared and to pay in justice.