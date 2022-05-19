What will the prequel to The Hunger Games be about?

The first film adaptation of The Hunger Gamesbased on the best-selling young adult novels by SuzanneCollins, premiered in 2012, already 10 years ago. The story follows Katniss Everdeen, interpreted by Jennifer Lawrencein a dystopian future in which two young people from each of the 12 districts of Panem, are chosen each year for compete in fierce competition in which there must be only one survivor. Lawrence’s character volunteers to compete in the The Hunger Gamesafter her sister is elected to participate.

The franchise of The Hunger Games features four films that were released between 2012 and 2015 and grossed more than $2.97 billion worldwide. Due to their success and great reception among fans, it is not surprising that Lionsgate has tried to keep things going with a prequel.

Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games movies

Is about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesa spin-off that takes place before the events mentioned above and focuses on the young man’s rise to power Coriolanus Snow. The Collins prequel novel on which the film is inspired was released in 2020 and follows the path of the man who will one day become the evil president of Panem. The screenwriter Michael Lesliewriter of the acclaimed adaptation of Macbeth 2015 with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, will be in charge of pawning the script.

Development on the film has been underway for a couple of years and Lionsgate recently announced that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It will hit theaters in November 2023, under the direction of Francis Lawrence, in charge of the last three productions of the franchise. In addition, the producer announced that Tom Blyth has been chosen to give life to the young Snow, who will also have the heavy responsibility of being the successor of the great Donald Sutherlandwho played the adult version of the character in the films of Jennifer Lawrence.

Tom Blyth, chosen to play Coriolanus Snow in the prequel

In addition to presenting the protagonist of the film, the study accompanied the announcement with an official synopsis:

Years before he becomes Panem’s tyrannical president, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope of a fading bloodline, a once-proud family fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray captures Panem’s full attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he could turn the odds in his favor. Marrying his instincts for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

Donald Sutherland in The Hunger Games movies

With the return of Lawrence behind the camera for the prequel, and under the executive production of the author herself SuzanneCollinsit seems that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes It will be a faithful and promising adaptation for all fans of the saga and the character of Coriolanus Snow..

The four films The Hunger Games are available on HBO Max for Latin America and Spain.

