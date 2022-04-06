What will the spin-off of The Walking Dead be like? The villain who returns

Midtime Editorial

The Walking Dead is filming its final chapters, but at the same time, The spin offs of the series are already being recordedsituation for which little by little details of these have been revealed and on this occasion it was revealed that one of the iconic villains will be back of the program.

First of all, it is important to know that the spinoff called “Tales of The Walking Dead”which is being filmed in the city of Atlantawill have an anthological section, which It will have six chapters of one hour each.where individual songs will be played and they will have no connection, in addition to the fact that I know they will unwrap the same zombie vibe the series unfolds.

The villain who will return for the spin off of The Walking Dead

The faithful followers of The Walking Dead will be able to enjoy in this spin off of the character of Alphathat woman who was played by Samantha Mortonand that gave life to the leader of the Whisperers.

According to the portal Deadline, Alpha will take one of the outstanding chapters of “Tales of The Walking Dead”although obviously its history will be related back to his time before he ran into the survivorswho were the ones who took his life, specifically deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan): cut off his head in the series.

Also, it was revealed that in addition to Samantha Morton (Alpha), there are other confirmed actors such as: Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter) and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone).

They all add up to others like Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T Usher, Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell.