What will you play on New Year’s weekend? – Multiplayer.it

What will you play on New Year’s weekend? Maybe you will dedicate yourself to parties and friends, or maybe not, given the national health situation. If you like video games, surely you will dedicate some time to them. After all, the barrels are made on December 31st in the evening and the next day you can also rest a bit … and then in this way you avoid blowing your hands or having them jump to some neighbor. In short, cotechino yes, but also a nice single or multiplayer experience. The problem, you might say, is that practically nothing relevant has come out this week. And what’s the problem? Don’t have a backlog to dispose of (in addition to the aforementioned cotechino)?

At the bottom the 2021 it has been full of interesting games, although some consider it a mere passing year. For example if you own PS5 you can dedicate yourself to Returnal, Housemarque’s third-person roguelike shooter that has made so much attention and has also received several awards as Game of the Year. A good story, many good shootings, you often die, what more could you want? Also good Yoshida liked it, so you will surely like it too.

If you own a console Xbox instead, One or Series be it, you can finish Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, in any order you want, of course. Actually, you can do it even if you have a PC and a mobile system (you can play it through Xcloud), but let’s not procrastinate. The former is a first person shooter featuring a great single player campaign and an explosive online mode, while the latter is simply considered the best arcade driving game ever.

The owners of Nintendo Switch instead they can throw on Metroid Dread, a title that has made a lot of talk about itself and that has convinced everyone, especially fans of the series starring Samus Aran. MercurySteam seems to have done a great job, so why not enjoy them all in harmony?

Whatever you decide to play, the watchword is to reduce the backlog as the releases of 2022 are approaching! In particular, February will be a very hot month. Go ahead, get busy and tell us what you will be playing on New Year’s Eve weekend!