What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

What will you play this weekend? What usually arises as the most interesting time of the year for the videogame market and beyond has begun, with Christmas fast approaching and enthusiasts who regularly choose what to give or treat themselves, looking forward to the free days that (perhaps !) will allow them to try their hand at their favorite pastime.

We remain focused on this weekend, though. If you own an Xbox or a gaming PC, it is quite obvious that you are already struggling with Forza Horizon 5 (the review), the extraordinary driving game developed by Playground Games and available at no additional cost to all subscribers. Xbox Game Pass since day one.

In recent days, however, also one has made its debut remaster particularly awaited by the nostalgics of the Rockstar Games series, namely GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which collects in a single package Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to bring us back to the places we explored in long and wide years ago, embellished with redesigned graphics and improvements to controls.

Speaking of nostalgia, maybe you are (re) playing with Bethesda’s masterpiece in its celebratory edition with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, which celebrates ten years of the game with a very complete version, truly overflowing with content. and characterized by the gameplay and atmosphere we have always loved.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, characters and scenarios have been remastered

If you own a Nintendo Switch, that Shin Megami Tensei V masterpiece (the review) has just arrived in stores, the latest episode of the Atlus RPG series that projects us into an alternative and violent world, in the middle of a clash between the infernal hordes and the celestial armies, which we will be able to influence by playing the role of a mysterious demigod.

Then there are some more niche releases: from the excellent football manager Football Manager 2022 (the review) to the “experimental” shooter Bright Memory Infinite (the review), passing through the interesting RPG Blue Reflection: Second Light (the review) to Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Quite a lot of very interesting titles. What will you play this weekend?