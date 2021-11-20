What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

What will you play this weekend? Although the period is not that this week has been out very much, at least not like the previous week. After all, we are approaching Christmas and it is normal that the focus is more on offers than on news, even if the latter are not lacking.

PC and Xbox owners will certainly not have missed the publication of the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite (the tried one), which being free-to-play it is accessible to all without spending money. Given the excellent feedback it is receiving, it is definitely worth a try. Otherwise you can still fall back on Forza Horizon 5 (the review), which has not yet exhausted its charge.

Another title of great impact is the online shooter Battlefield 2042 (the review), available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation players. Of course, in this case the reviews, especially those of the players, are not particularly enthusiastic, but it is certainly a product to keep an eye on, especially if you are a lover of online challenges.

For the rest there are minor releases, which are still worth mentioning, because they may be of interest to more than one. For example, the nice Grow: Song of the Evertree (the review), which mixes Animal Crossing with Stardew Valley, or the detective Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (the review), which tells us the juvenile events of the most famous private detective in the world. .

In short, there is no shortage of news. What will you play this weekend?