What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

The weekend is finally here, the perfect time to dive headfirst into fantastic virtual worlds, whiz around tracks with roaring racing cars or let loose on a battlefield. If during the week you manage to carve out the right time for a few hit and run sessions, Saturdays and Sundays are the ideal days for many gamers to indulge in their favorite hobby. And therefore we ask you: what will you play this weekend?

It hasn’t been a particularly rich week of heavy releases, which is normal as we are now approaching Christmas and almost all the best cartridges have already been fired. That said, lovers of country life will probably spend this weekend on Farming Simulator 22 (review here) cultivating fields.

Farming Simulator 22 one of the most interesting games released this week

The month of November was characterized by several interesting releases, so probably many will still be exploring the length and breadth of the Sinnoh region to capture all the creatures of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl (review here) and who, instead, will take advantage of the calm of the weekend to whiz on the Mexican roads of Forza Horizon 5 (review here) aboard a racing car … or a heavy modified and ultra tamarro Beetle, tastes are tastes. Shooter lovers, on the other hand, will have three heavyweights of the genre to choose from, namely Call of Duty: Vanguard (review here), Battlefield 5 (review here) and the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite (tried it here) .

There are also those who this week will have taken advantage of the Black Friday offers to grab some thick game released in recent months at bargain prices and will dedicate themselves to new purchases over the weekend. In this regard, let us know even if you have received some really essential offer.

Tell us, what are you going to play this weekend?