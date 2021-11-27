Tech

What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

The weekend is finally here, the perfect time to dive headfirst into fantastic virtual worlds, whiz around tracks with roaring racing cars or let loose on a battlefield. If during the week you manage to carve out the right time for a few hit and run sessions, Saturdays and Sundays are the ideal days for many gamers to indulge in their favorite hobby. And therefore we ask you: what will you play this weekend?

It hasn’t been a particularly rich week of heavy releases, which is normal as we are now approaching Christmas and almost all the best cartridges have already been fired. That said, lovers of country life will probably spend this weekend on Farming Simulator 22 (review here) cultivating fields.

Farming Simulator 22 one of the most interesting games released this week

Farming Simulator 22 one of the most interesting games released this week

The month of November was characterized by several interesting releases, so probably many will still be exploring the length and breadth of the Sinnoh region to capture all the creatures of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl (review here) and who, instead, will take advantage of the calm of the weekend to whiz on the Mexican roads of Forza Horizon 5 (review here) aboard a racing car … or a heavy modified and ultra tamarro Beetle, tastes are tastes. Shooter lovers, on the other hand, will have three heavyweights of the genre to choose from, namely Call of Duty: Vanguard (review here), Battlefield 5 (review here) and the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite (tried it here) .

There are also those who this week will have taken advantage of the Black Friday offers to grab some thick game released in recent months at bargain prices and will dedicate themselves to new purchases over the weekend. In this regard, let us know even if you have received some really essential offer.

Tell us, what are you going to play this weekend?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bloober Team and Rogue join forces for a new generation game – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

how to unlock the Back to the Future DeLorean for free

2 weeks ago

The graphics of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes make fans think again

2 weeks ago

Free PC games: Epic Games focuses on nostalgia this week, here are the titles

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button