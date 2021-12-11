What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

What will you play this weekend? The period is definitely not the most prosperous in terms of releases, so the choice is not very high. However there is something good out there, including a super hit that will not fail to thrill owners of PC, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.

We are of course talking about Halo Infinite. In particular, the single player campaign, since the multiplayer one has been available for a few weeks. The latest adventure of Master Chief has now arrived on the market, to the delight of all the fans who have been waiting for it. After months and months of chatting, it has proven to be excellent and worth all the time spent speculating on it. It is an open world first person shooter with great freedom of movement, dynamic combat and vehicles to use. How to tell him no?

The alternatives are actually not very many. Those who own Nintendo Switch can play Dusk, an old-school first-person shooter, both in mechanics and in the graphics engine, already available on PC for years and capable of creating a good community of fans around it. Owners of PC, PS4 and PS5 can embark on the Heavenly Bodies adventure, based entirely on physics. If you want to go crazy in space to get your astronauts moving, this is the game for you. Finally, PC and Xbox console owners can pause Halo Infinite to indulge in the rogue-lite card game Fights in Tight Spaces, which has finally come out of Early Access after a very long gestation period.

For the rest there is really not much else of interest to report. Maybe you can take the opportunity to thin out the backlog a bit. And you, what will you play this weekend of 11 December 2021?