What will you play this weekend? – Multiplayer.it

A new weekend begins and in some parts of Italy the climate does not encourage much to be outdoors. However, gamers do not always need an excuse to shut themselves up at home and – between a family commitment and extra work – spend a few hours on their favorite video games. Today, November 6, 2021, we therefore ask you: what will you play this weekend?

The options are obviously not lacking. One of the most important games of this period is available from yesterday: we are obviously talking about Call of Duty Vanguard, which will soon bring with it a series of news for Call of Duty Warzone. Right now, however, the players are focused on the news of this premium chapter, which has convinced us but not completely, as you could read in our review of the single player campaign.

Two characters from Call of Duty: Vanguard

Those looking for a bit of movement could instead opt for Just Dance 2022: the Ubisoft title is always a favorite of the public and we are sure that this year too it will be able to give many hours of good fun. If you want something more narrative, then you could dedicate yourself to Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, of which you can read our review here.

Instead, we are sure that many Nintendo fans will be dedicated several hours to Animal Crossing New Horizons, which has been updated to version 2.0 (even in advance) and which has also received an expansion, Happy Home Paradise, which we talked about in our special.

There are obviously many other games and as always there will be some fans who will take advantage of this weekend to play some videogames hidden in the backlog. So tell us what will you play this weekend?