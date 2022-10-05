What works Isabella, the successful daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Being the son or daughter of two mega superstars should not be easy. More when your parents are such Nicole Kidman Y Tom Cruise, two of the most recognized and prestigious actors in Hollywood. But even the little ones must adapt to this world full of lights and glitter.

It should be remembered that Kidman Y Cruise They were married for 11 years, during which time they adopted two children: isabella Y Connor. When the couple divorced at the beginning of 2000, more than twenty years ago, the boys stayed to live with their father and of course throughout this period they have grown a lot.

Who we will talk about today is Isabella, better known as ‘Beautiful’. His full name is isabella jane cruise, who was born 29 years ago, on December 22, 1992 in Miami, Florida. She came into the arms of the famous couple when she was just one year old, and although she distanced herself from her mother, the truth is that she also grew up in an important environment.

What do you work on? She is a Scientologist, former hairdresser and designer. She secretly married very young, at 22 (in 2015) and with Max Parker, an IT consultant. Currently, she lives in Croydon (south of London) with her husband.

An important point to keep in mind is that in 2018 she made her debut as a designer and launched a series of t-shirts made by her hand. Particular fact: despite the fact that they say that he has not spoken to his mother for more than ten years, his fashion brand is BKC, that is, the acronym of his name with his mother’s surname ahead of that of his famous father: Bella Kidman Cruise. Was it an attempt to get closer to her?

Graduated from the prestigious London Delamar Academy of makeup and hairdressing (where Oscar, Bafta and Emmy award-winning artists were trained), she dedicates herself to painting and sells her works online, framed or printed on t-shirts, bags, cell phone cases and pins. .

The distance between Beautiful Y Connor for with Nicole it is not something new. It turns out that both, like Tomare Scientologists and when the couple divorced in 2001, the actress withdrew from the Church of Scientology and was classified as a “suppressive person”, which caused her children to distance themselves from the famous.

That was why both children were also kept under the care of Cruisedue to this religious influence and something striking that many mark by stating that Beautiful could never call her ‘mom’ as such Kidman. A somewhat sad story for both of them, although the 29-year-old has never denied her roots and that is evident in her work endeavors.