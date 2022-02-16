“What worries me the most”. Bomb by the former ambassador on the crisis with Russia – Libero Quotidiano





The former ambassador Sergio Romano expresses his opinion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: “Nobody comes out victorious from this crisis. And luckily. If there had been the triumph of one of the two sides, then yes we should have worried. In reality I have never been particularly worried and I have never shared the alarms they have. We are in a situation where no one really wants to aggravate the problem, but at the same time no one is ready to make the necessary concessions, which obviously leaves some problems unresolved. All, however, are very worried and do not want to take initiatives that may appear belligerent. And this is something very important, “she explains in an interview with Day.





Romano also talks about the role of the Biden administration: “It seems to me that the US cannot claim victory. Neither can Russia, even if Putin has managed this game with skill. The West has given space to the most disturbing information at key moments. This battle worries me, because everyone always wants to score a point. The question remains delicate: it is good that there is no winner. The French could afford to make certain statements because they knew they would not have the same weight as if the Germans did. In general it seems to me that all EU countries have behaved carefully, without going one way or the other “, clarifies Romano.





Does Romano also talk about the role of Italy? “You have maintained a discreet attitude. You have behaved well. Maybe someone would have wanted a few more statements, but the low profile is necessary and is rewarded by the results. The only solution is the declaration of neutrality of Ukraine. It must become like Switzerland. The United States and Poland have always opposed each other, but Kiev is historically and culturally too tied to Moscow. The idea that there cannot be a close relationship is unimaginable. Those who oppose only increase the risks of the crisis. I don’t believe in the usefulness of NATO as it was conceived. If you continue to treat Russia as an enemy, Moscow will inevitably behave as such“, he concludes.