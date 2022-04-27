What worries the Chinese community in the DR?

The death of the Chinese citizen Jhei Leet during an altercation with an employee of the hardware store Z&C in the National District has generated tension between the chinese community in the country, which asked this Monday for the cessation of expressions of disrespect that, as they denounced, they have suffered in recent days.

This was indicated during a visit to Free Journal Wing Chiong Ho Wongliaison between the Executive Branch and the Dominican-Chinese community, who was accompanied by a delegation.

“The Chinese in this country are workers,” said Ho Wong, while maintaining that before he heard the Creoles describe the citizens of the Asian nation as diligent and hardworking, and that after the altercation in which Leet died, he has heard how they call their compatriots “abusers”.

He pointed out that they have communicated with one of the owners of the hardware storewho would have indicated that he had no knowledge of whether there were problems between the deceased and the employee Franyelis María Fulcar.

The merchant Nico Wu, who accompanied Ho Wong, maintained that the deceased would have arrived in the country in January of this year and that he previously lived in Argentina for five years, in addition to having a good knowledge of Spanish.

Wu said that after the incident the treatment has been different in some cases. “It’s not like before, (Dominicans) who know me are still the same, but there are many people who don’t know me and disrespect me,” he said.

another incident

The merchant cited a new incident recorded Monday morning at another establishment. He reported that a woman who allegedly is used to stealing from businesses in the area showed up to carry out this practice. “Before we didn’t put her hand on her, but she would call security to get her out of the business so she wouldn’t steal,” Wu explained.

He says that on Monday the woman entered the business and showed a knife to the owner of the establishment, a Chinese national, to whom she said: “I came to steal, but you can’t touch me, because if you touch any part of my body, I’m going to poke you, because if they kill a Chinese, nothing will happen, besides, I’m a woman.”

He indicated that the woman left after taking some merchandise. He considered that, although some live in places with greater security, most of his compatriots have businesses in the neighborhoods and that they close late at night.

Both Ho Wong and Wu stated that China has repeatedly collaborated with the Dominican Republic, especially during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wu said that the Chinese have a grateful heart with the Dominicans for allowing them to have their businesses in peace, but that, in this situation, he fears for his safety. They pointed out that, although Leet and Fulcar acted improperly by assaulting each other, the death of the merchant.

Ask to be delivered

The National Police urged Fulcar on Monday to turn himself in by the appropriate means so that he can answer for the act he is accused of.

On Sunday, Juan Francisco Fulcar, father of Francelis, said he did not know the whereabouts of his daughter and urged her to make herself available to the authorities so that the corresponding process can be followed, stating that the family will give her all the support required.

Regarding the expectation that the handover materializes, he reported that “the National Police has been working with relatives and a lawyer of the same, who has expressed the intention to hand it over voluntarily, so far this has not occurred, so that the Police, in coordination with the Public Ministry, is carrying out the corresponding procedures.”